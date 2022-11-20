Shraddha Walkar murder case: Footage shows Aaftab with bag early morning of October 18

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: With police teams reaching Maharashtra and Uttarakhand to find possible links in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a CCTV footage of the accused, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, showing him walking with a bag and a gift-wrapped box early morning of October 18, near his house in Mehrauli have surfaced. Police now suspect that Aaftab was going to dispose of the dismembered body parts of his live-in partner.

“He made three rounds as was seen in the CCTV footage,” sources said. Investigators are trying to verify the CCTV footage, the first visual that has surfaced in the gruesome murder case, according to sources. Police on Saturday took possession of all the clothes from the Mehrauli residence of Aaftab, which will be sent for forensic examination.

However, the investigators have not yet recovered the clothes the two were wearing on May 18, the day the murder was executed. Meanwhile, the narco test is likely to be conducted on Aaftab at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi on November 21.

A local court had on Thursday given police permission for the narco test. His police custody is set to end on Tuesday. Aaftab allegedly strangled Walkar, sawed her body into 35 pieces and dumped them in various places.

