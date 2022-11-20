‘Two Leaves must for aiadmk to win elections’

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who once launched the ‘dharmayudham’ to keep V K Sasikala out of the AIADMK, is cozying up to her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, as the tussle for leadership of the party continues.

The deposed coordinator, heading a small faction, hopes to consolidate Amma (late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa) loyalists to unify the AIADMK factions aiming to coerce another former Chief Minister K Palaniswami, heading the dominant faction, to accept dual leadership in the party.

However, Palaniswami appears to have closed all avenues for rapprochement, insisting that Panneerselvam, who rendered the AIADMK dysfunctional, and his few supporters have no place in the AIADMK.

“Without the Two Leaves symbol, the AIADMK is nothing and it would not be in a position to take on the ruling DMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” says Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Not only the party cadres but also the public would solidly back the leader retaining this symbol, he claimed. Aiming to test the waters, Panneerselvam on Friday expressed his desire to meet Dhinakaran to unite all the AIADMK factions.

“If there’s an opportunity to meet Dhinakaran, I would meet him,” Panneerselvam said. Recently, Palaniswami, who is the interim general secretary of the AIADMK, said the party would not take back Dhinakaran and late chief minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide Sasikala (former interim general secretary).

“The AIADMK is dysfunctional now. If a by-election approaches, then, the party would not be in a position to authorise aspiring candidates to contest on the Two Leaves symbol. We have already seen this in the recent civic polls,” Dhinakaran claimed.

He further claimed that Palaniswami is harping on a mega alliance because the AIADMK is leaderless and is not functioning anymore.

‘PALANISWAMI MADE AIADMK DYSFUNCTIONAL’

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has betrayed not just us those who helped him rise to power but also O Panneerselvam and the Union government which supported his rule for four years, said AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran.

