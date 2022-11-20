Winter Session of Parliament from December 7

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The Winter Session of Parliament will commence from December 7 to 29 this year and it will have 17 sittings with sessions spread over 23 days, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Twitter on Saturday.

“The Winter Session of Parliament 2022 will commence from December 7 and continue till December 29 having 17 sittings spread over 23 days,” the post said. He added that the government is hopeful of constructive debates on the floors of both Houses. “Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to the discussion on Legislative Business and other items during the sessions,” his tweet added.

Sources said that the first day of the upcoming session will be adjourned after paying tribute to a few late sitting members. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the leaders whose death had prompted tributes from leaders across political parties. However, the sessions after the first day are likely to be stormy with the Opposition appearing determined to raise many issues to corner the government.

The government is learnt to have also prepared itself with a list of bills to introduce and get them during the session. The New Data Protection Bill 2022 is among the prominent bills to be tabled in Parliament.

Earlier, the Monsoon Session was held for 22 days from July 18 to August 16. During the session, the government introduced six bills in the Lok Sabha, but only five bills were passed by both Houses. One bill was withdrawn in the Lok Sabha.

According to sources, with the Covid numbers seeing a massive decline and most members and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat being completely vaccinated, this session is likely to go ahead without any major pandemic-induced restrictions. Over the last two years, Covid has affected Parliament sessions. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi might not be able to attend the Parliament Winter Session as he will be busy with Bharat Jodo Yatra, said Jairam Ramesh.

