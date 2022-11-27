Home The Sunday Standard

Army fast-tracks induction of modern weapons for deployment along LAC

To match the Chinese infrastructure India has been building its bridge, road and air network for the fast mibilisation of the troops.

Published: 27th November 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The process to add capabilities to the Indian Army, to not just stop the drones, remotely piloted aircraft and copters from across the Line of Actual Control, is going ahead in fast mode. Also, anti-drone systems and loitering munitions to hit the high value targets have been included in the Emergency Procurement with the Requests for Proposal (RFP) drafted in the month of November.

Starting with the technical and commercial proposal for 10 sets of the Aerial Targeting System along with the 120 loiter munitions issued on November 18, the Army has come out with the RFP for procurement of 180 Canister-Launched Anti-Armour Loiter Munition (CALM) Systems with Accessories on November 22.

The Chinese have deployed armour vehicles, tanks and mechanized infantry vehicles, into the valleys at various locations along the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control.

To match the Chinese infrastructure India has been building its bridge, road and air network for the fast mibilisation of the troops.

The Army issued the RFP for procurement of Nine Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (Improved Version). An RFP was issued for it also on November 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Line of Actual Control army
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp