Army fast-tracks induction of modern weapons for deployment along LAC

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: The process to add capabilities to the Indian Army, to not just stop the drones, remotely piloted aircraft and copters from across the Line of Actual Control, is going ahead in fast mode. Also, anti-drone systems and loitering munitions to hit the high value targets have been included in the Emergency Procurement with the Requests for Proposal (RFP) drafted in the month of November.

Starting with the technical and commercial proposal for 10 sets of the Aerial Targeting System along with the 120 loiter munitions issued on November 18, the Army has come out with the RFP for procurement of 180 Canister-Launched Anti-Armour Loiter Munition (CALM) Systems with Accessories on November 22.

The Chinese have deployed armour vehicles, tanks and mechanized infantry vehicles, into the valleys at various locations along the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control.

To match the Chinese infrastructure India has been building its bridge, road and air network for the fast mibilisation of the troops.

The Army issued the RFP for procurement of Nine Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (Improved Version). An RFP was issued for it also on November 22.

NEW DELHI: The process to add capabilities to the Indian Army, to not just stop the drones, remotely piloted aircraft and copters from across the Line of Actual Control, is going ahead in fast mode. Also, anti-drone systems and loitering munitions to hit the high value targets have been included in the Emergency Procurement with the Requests for Proposal (RFP) drafted in the month of November. Starting with the technical and commercial proposal for 10 sets of the Aerial Targeting System along with the 120 loiter munitions issued on November 18, the Army has come out with the RFP for procurement of 180 Canister-Launched Anti-Armour Loiter Munition (CALM) Systems with Accessories on November 22. The Chinese have deployed armour vehicles, tanks and mechanized infantry vehicles, into the valleys at various locations along the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control. To match the Chinese infrastructure India has been building its bridge, road and air network for the fast mibilisation of the troops. The Army issued the RFP for procurement of Nine Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (Improved Version). An RFP was issued for it also on November 22.