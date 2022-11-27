Haryana’s land request diluting Punjab’s right: Shiromani Akali Dal

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Shiromani Akali Dal informed the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday that the Haryana government’s application for allotment of land in Chandigarh by land swap for a separate Vidhan Sabha was in violation of Article 3 of the Constitution and urged him to reject it immediately.

Led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was accompanied by Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, apprised the governor of Punjab’s inalienable right over Chandigarh which had been reiterated by central government repeatedly and also ratified by the parliament by way of the Rajiv-Longowal Accord. “Haryana’s move is aimed at diluting Punjab’s right over Chandigarh,” Badal said.

