Teen ‘sold’ to disabled man for Rs 5 lakh on pretext of marriage

Narendra Sethi By

KASHIPUR: The Kunda police station in Uddham Singh Nagar claimed to have busted a gang that lured minors and sold them for marriage. The police have arrested an accused in the alleged ‘sale’ of a teenager. Interrogation revealed that a teenager was sold to a disabled man from Rajasthan for Rs 5 lakh. Four persons, including two women, are absconding in the case, police said.A Moradabad-based woman, Usha Chauhan who lives in a rented accommodation in the Kunda area of Kashipur, had lodged a missing report of her 16-year-old daughter at the police station on October 16.

A police team led by SHO Dinesh Fartyal was formed to crack the case. Investigation revealed that the girl’s mother was suffering from a serious ailment. The woman, Sonia, a resident of Hathras in Islamnagar, and her friend Raju took the teenager under their influence on the pretext of getting her mother treated. The two lured the teenager and took her to Rajasthan, said the police.

The two sold him to a disabled man, Monu, a resident of Mewli police station Kotkasim district Alwar, and his family for Rs 5 lakh. They told the teenager that they would go to Kashipur and hand over the money received from Monu’s family to her mother so that she could get her treatment done.

Despite a manhunt, she could not be traced, on which the police registered a case under Section 365 IPC against unidentified people. Teams of sub-inspectors Rajendra Prasad and Bhumika Pandey, led by SHO Kunda Dinesh Singh Fartyal, were formed.Meanwhile, Sonia Kumari, her partner Raju and a woman, allegedly belonging to a gang living in her neighborhood, took the minor into their confidence in the name of her mother’s treatment.

The accused with whom the minor was to be married is a disabled person. The woman and her accomplice lured her and sold her to the accused for Rs 5 lakh and fled. They also switched off their mobile.With the help of surveillance, the police recovered the minor from Rajasthan Gram-Mewali police station Kotkasim district Alwar within about a week and also busted the gang that carried out this work.

