Indore retains cleanest city tag for sixth year

NEW DELHI: Indore continued to retain India’s cleanliest city rank for the sixth consecutive term in a Pan-India Swachh Survekshan-2022. The result of the survey was declared on Saturday. At an event organised on Saturday by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, President Droupadi Murmu distributed the awards to the winners, which was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and a galaxy of other dignitaries.

The survey is conducted across country’s all mega cities since 2016. Indore has maintained its position as the cleanest city ever since. This year Indores has been followed by Surat, which is also globally famous for its silk weaving and textiles commercial activities besides diamond trading. It gained the second position in terms of having highest volume of cleanliness maintained across the city.

Owing to its consecutive record as India’s cleanest city, Indore has become the most preferred destination for travellers. It is said that Indore has its own waste management system also and the volume of garbage generated in the city is disposed off through well-established door-to-door garbage collection system. In Indore, door-to-door service was started in January 2016 as a pilot project in two out of its 84 wards, which later spread across all wards. “After a year, Indore succeeded in achieving 100% door-to-door garbage collection with wider participation of citizens in keeping the city cleans,” said some residents of the city.

After Surat, Navi Mumbai- one of the well -planned cities of India in Maharashtra, has been adjudged as the thrid cleanest.

According to official sources, Madhya Pradesh has secured the first position in the category of best performing states in ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022’. Madhya Pradesh has been followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

At a time when Indore and Surat succeeded in retaining their top positions in the big cities category this year, Vijaywada lost its third spot to Navi Mumbai despite many efforts being taken to maintain its cleanliness ranking maintained. Detailing further, official survey report states that Tripura is cleanest among the states having fewer than 100 urban local bodies.

Maharashtra’s Panchganj was ranked on first position in the category of cities having population less than one lakh, followed by Chhattisgarh’s Patan and Maharashtra’s Karhad cities. Uttrakhand’s famous pilgrimage city, Haridwar, has also been adjudged the cleanest Ganga town in the category of more than 1 lakh population, followed by Varanasi and Rishikesh.

Besides these, Bijnor has been ranked the first among Ganga towns with less than one lakh population, followed by Kannauj and Garhmukhteshwar respectively. In the same way, Maharashtra’s Deolali city has also been adjudged the country’s cleanest Cantonment Board in the 7th edition of Swarchh Survekshan, conducted with aim to study the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and rank the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) based on various cleanliness and sanitation parameters. The Swachh Survekshan assessed 4,354 cities this year as compared to 73 in 2016.

