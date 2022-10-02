Home The Sunday Standard

Kerala government in SC as ED seeks gold case transfer

Another ground on which transfer was sought by the central agency was that the state machinery was interfering in the probe at every stage.

Published: 02nd October 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Asserting that transfer will inevitably reflect on the credibility of the Judiciary of Kerala, Kerala government on Saturday approached SC against Enforcement Directorate’s plea seeking transfer trial of sensational gold smuggling case to Bangalore. Government’s move comes at a time when the ED’s petition is slated to be heard by the bench of CJI UU Lalit and Justice SR Bhat on October 10, 2022.
To seek transfer, ED in the petition had contended that there has been concentrated efforts by the state machinery to thwart and derail investigation under PMLA.

Another ground on which transfer was sought by the central agency was that the state machinery was interfering in the probe at every stage. “If the trial is continued in the state, the highly influential accused persons will create hurdles and also the co accused would be pressurised and threatened to make false allegations and to make false evidence thereby derail the ongoing investigation and trial,” ED’s application had stated.

Objecting to the transfer, the state contended that ED has not substantiated with evidence that the investigation carried on by them for more than one and half years has been hindered. There has not been a single incident in which investigating officers of ED were prevented from discharging their duties.
The application further said, “They have been freely summoning witnesses and examining them.

These include public servants holding important positions. They have all cooperated by appearing before the Investigating Officer. There has not been a single incident of demonstration or public meeting when witnesses appeared before the ED. None other than the Hon’ble CM of the state has assured cooperation of the State in conduct of the investigation.”

Kerala government has also said, “It is trite and settled that mere apprehension of the accused or any of them being influential cannot be a ground to transfer. The petitioner has not made out a case of undermining public confidence in the fairness of the trial.”

The sensational case is in relation to smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels. One among the accused is M Sivasankar, a senior IAS officer of Kerala cadre, who was the  erstwhile Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The other accused persons are PS Sarith, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair.                      

SENSATIONAL SMUGGLING CASE WHICH ROCKED GOVT
The sensational case is in relation to smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels. One among the accused is M Sivasankar, an IAS officer of Kerala cadre who was the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Kerala   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Gold smuggling case
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp