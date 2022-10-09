Home The Sunday Standard

AAP, BJP trade charges over Kejriwal posters in Gujarat

The AAP has alleged that the ruling BJP is putting up these posters, and playing the Hindutva card to digress people’s attention from its failures.

Published: 09th October 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

AHMEDABAD: Anti-Kejriwal posters and hoardings have come up at various places to coincide with the two-day visit of the Delhi Chief Minister, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to the poll-bound state. The Aam Aadmi Party leaders will be addressing public meetings in Vadodara, Dahod, Valsad and Bardoli.

The posters, put up across cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat, show Arvind Kejriwal insulting Hinduism. Some of them also show Kejriwal wearing a skull cap and saying, “These are AAP’s words and culture.” The posters have been put up by a little-known organization called Hindu Hitrakshak Samiti. 

Also, ahead of the AAP’s roadshow in Vadodara, the text ‘Anti-Hindu Kejriwal Go Back’ was found written on the road outside the airport. Workers belonging to BJP and AAP also had a confrontation over the removal of Kejriwal’s banner.

The AAP has alleged that the ruling BJP is putting up these posters, and playing the Hindutva card to digress people’s attention from its failures.AAP leader Indranil Rajguru said BJP has failed to give qualitative education, health facilities and jobs to people.

However, BJP leader Bharat Boghra denied that his party is behind the hoardings. Dilip Lunagaria, chairman of the estate department of Rajkot municipality, said that the posters will be removed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann Aam Aadmi Party AAP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp