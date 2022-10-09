AAP, BJP trade charges over Kejriwal posters in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: Anti-Kejriwal posters and hoardings have come up at various places to coincide with the two-day visit of the Delhi Chief Minister, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to the poll-bound state. The Aam Aadmi Party leaders will be addressing public meetings in Vadodara, Dahod, Valsad and Bardoli.

The posters, put up across cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat, show Arvind Kejriwal insulting Hinduism. Some of them also show Kejriwal wearing a skull cap and saying, “These are AAP’s words and culture.” The posters have been put up by a little-known organization called Hindu Hitrakshak Samiti.

Also, ahead of the AAP’s roadshow in Vadodara, the text ‘Anti-Hindu Kejriwal Go Back’ was found written on the road outside the airport. Workers belonging to BJP and AAP also had a confrontation over the removal of Kejriwal’s banner.

The AAP has alleged that the ruling BJP is putting up these posters, and playing the Hindutva card to digress people’s attention from its failures.AAP leader Indranil Rajguru said BJP has failed to give qualitative education, health facilities and jobs to people.

However, BJP leader Bharat Boghra denied that his party is behind the hoardings. Dilip Lunagaria, chairman of the estate department of Rajkot municipality, said that the posters will be removed.

