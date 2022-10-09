Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi liquor scam: ED seizes cash, documents; more raids likely

Among those raided was a senior executive of a media house that runs a national English channel. The executive was named in the CBI FIR.

Published: 09th October 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:   A large number of documents related to the Delhi liquor trade and cash worth crores have been recovered during the ED’s raids at 35 locations on Friday. The ED is likely to conduct more raids in the coming weeks, sources said. Information extracted from those arrested earlier and documents seized during the raids would be scrutinised and corroborated to firm up the agency’s next move, sources said.

The agency had conducted the raids on Friday at various locations across Delhi, Punjab and Telangana in connection with the alleged liquor scam in Delhi. Among those raided was a senior executive of a media house that runs a national English channel. The executive was named in the CBI FIR.

Some liquor companies, distributors and their alleged associates were searched following fresh information and facts, which were extracted during the questioning of various accused who were arrested and questioned earlier. The ED has conducted over 100 raids in connection with the case so far.

The money laundering case in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy comes after the CB I FIR that had also named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused among others. The scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi L-G recommended a CB I probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22. He suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi liquor scam ED raids liquor scam
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp