Delhi liquor scam: ED seizes cash, documents; more raids likely

NEW DELHI: A large number of documents related to the Delhi liquor trade and cash worth crores have been recovered during the ED’s raids at 35 locations on Friday. The ED is likely to conduct more raids in the coming weeks, sources said. Information extracted from those arrested earlier and documents seized during the raids would be scrutinised and corroborated to firm up the agency’s next move, sources said.

The agency had conducted the raids on Friday at various locations across Delhi, Punjab and Telangana in connection with the alleged liquor scam in Delhi. Among those raided was a senior executive of a media house that runs a national English channel. The executive was named in the CBI FIR.

Some liquor companies, distributors and their alleged associates were searched following fresh information and facts, which were extracted during the questioning of various accused who were arrested and questioned earlier. The ED has conducted over 100 raids in connection with the case so far.

The money laundering case in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy comes after the CB I FIR that had also named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused among others. The scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi L-G recommended a CB I probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22. He suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

