India slams Germany, Pak remarks on Kashmir, flags cross-border terrorism

“All serious and conscientious members of the global community have a role and responsibility to call out international terrorism, especially of a cross-border nature," the MEA spokesperson said. 

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday called out Germany for its double standards on terrorism as it took strong exception to the German foreign minister’s comments supporting UN intervention in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock had said during a joint press conference in Islamabad with her Pakistan counterpart Bilawal Bhutto, “Germany has a role and responsibility with regard to the situation of Kashmir. Therefore, we support intensively the engagement of the UN to find peaceful solutions in the region.” Concurring with her, Bhutto said, “In the interest of principles of international law and UN resolutions we hope to see a resolution on Kashmir.”

Responding to her statement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Saturday, “All serious and conscientious members of the global community have a role and responsibility to call out international terrorism, especially of a cross-border nature."

He said J&K has borne the brunt of a terrorist campaign for decades. “This continues till now. Foreign nationals have been victims there, as also in other parts of India. The UN Security Council and FATF are still pursuing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in the 26/11 attacks.”

