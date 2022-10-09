Home The Sunday Standard

Kharge, Tharoor can’t be remote-controlled: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference here during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said the two contestants -- Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor – are capable leaders who have proved their mettle.

Published: 09th October 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

TURUVEKERE (TUMAKURU, KARNATAKA): Reacting sharply to allegations that the Gandhi family will continue to call the shots in Congress regardless of who wins the election for party president, former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday termed such notions an insult to the candidates. Addressing a press conference here during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said the two contestants -- Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor – are capable leaders who have proved their mettle.

Rahul Gandhi during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Tumakuru
district on Saturday | PTI

“They are people of stature and understanding. I do not think either of them will be remote-controlled. I frankly feel the tone is an insult to both,” he added. Elections for the Congress president’s post will take place on October 17 and the results will be out on October 19. On the BJP’s allegations that many Congress leaders were out on bail in several scams, Rahul countered that it’s the saffron party which is using the central agencies to attack its political opponents.

“These are the tactics they use to put pressure on the Opposition and topple governments. Every single person understands these things,” he said. Tearing into the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, he said the BJP rule has resulted in a massive concentration of wealth among a few people and destroying the backbone of the country’s small businesses and farmers.

Gandhi claimed the objective of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to bring India together and not the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “India is being divided, violence is being spread into our society, and this is damaging for our country,” he said, adding that yatra will raise these issues.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
