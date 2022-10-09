Home The Sunday Standard

What’s the hurry: Uddhav-led Shiv Sena to EC over symbol

Ex-CM’s faction seeks time as Shinde-led group is not fighting Andheri East bypoll

Published: 09th October 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray  (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Saturday asked the Election Commission why it is in such a hurry to take a decision over the party’s bow and arrow symbol. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s faction is not going to contest the bypolls for the Andheri-East Assembly seat, scheduled to take place on November 3, the former CM-led group argued.

The ECI had asked Uddhav’s camp to submit its documents by Saturday noon to prove itself as the real Shiv Sena to claim the party’s symbol. Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai said that they need time to submit these mammoth documents in the prescribed format. “We should get at least four more weeks to submit the 10 lakh affidavits we have collected and the 10 lakh documents about the primary members to EC,” he said.

Uddhav-led camp also said that 14 MLAs are on their side while 40 legislators supporting Shinde are facing disqualification charges. Besides, Uddhav is backed by 12 MLCs and seven Lok Sabha members while Shinde does not have a single MLC’s support, and the 12 Lok Sabha MPs aligning with him are facing disqualification, the EC was told.

The Uddhav camp further said that it has three Rajya Sabha members while there is no RS member in the Shinde group. It added that it has over 10 lakh primary members in comparison to the 1.66 lakh members in the Shinde group. Thackeray-led Shiv Sena argued that Uddhav’s post as party chief has not been challenged by Shinde. 

“Eknath Shinde has accepted Uddhav Thackeray as the party’s president in their petitions. So, no claim about the symbol can be made without the party chief’s permission. Shinde has appointed himself to the post of chief leader. However, no such post exists in Shiv Sena’s constitution,” Desai said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Anil Desai
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp