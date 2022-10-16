After two years, absconding former SP Manilal Patidar surrenders

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Suspended senior Uttar Pradesh IPS officer Manilal Patidar, who had been absconding for the last two years following his name cropping up in the death of a mining businessman, surrendered before a Lucknow court on Saturday.

He was sent to jail for 14-days of judicial custody by the Additional District and Sessions Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act).

Notably, it was during Patidar’s stint as SP, Mahoba in Bundelkhand, when mining businessman Indra Kant Tripathi had levelled serious charges of corruption against him. Tripathi even made a viral video substantiating his allegations against Patidar in 2020. A day later, news of Tripathi’s mysterious death from gunshot wounds surfaced.

A case of murder was lodged against Patidar and three others initially, on the directives of the state. Patidar would also go on to never appear before an SIT after repeated summons were issued.

Later, on the basis of SIT report, a case of murder was lodged against Patidar, later converted into a case of abetment of suicide. In the meantime, Patidar was suspended in 2020 on charges of corruption.

