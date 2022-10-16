Ahmedabad Diary: BJP chief CR Patil takes U-turn on 'ticket allocation' statement

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Priyanka in place of Rahul for campaign?

Gujarat Congress has intensified its preparation for Assembly polls with discussions going on over the party’s campaign. Seniors are apparently claiming that this time Priyanka Gandhi will lead from front instead of Rahul. Sources said that the former party chief will have to miss the campaign trail as he is busy with Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul has travelled about 700 km so far and has reached Karnataka. The Yatra will pass through Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan in the coming days. Meanwhile, stage is set in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat for elections.

Heavyweights claim entry into election fray

Many state BJP leaders are now claiming that they will seek the ticket for Assembly elections even as Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil continues to believe that he remains the show-runner. The most recent is former cabinet minister and Patidar leader Jayesh Radadiya. Recently in Jetpur in Rajkot, MLA Jayesh Radadiya indirectly hinted that he will enter poll fray. According to hearsay, Radadiya is support by none other than PM Modi. Sources said that on October 11, Modi will address a public rally in Rajkot, while it is worth mentioning that this meeting in Radadiya’s stronghold is maybe clear indication that his chances for candidacy are certain.

CR Patil takes U-turn on his statement

Gujarat BJP president C R Patil has turned around on his vow to keep out of ticket allocation for the Assembly polls. A few days ago Patil tried to save face and asked supporters to not worry about who gets the ticket. “That will be decided by PM Modi and Amit Shah. I don’t have the power,” Patil said. He has now taken a U-turn on his earlier statement as the long line of ticket seekers behind Patil waned. To thwart the perplexity, Patil, has hinted that top youth leaders Alpesh Thakor and Dilip Thakor will be fielded from Randhanpur and Chansama respectively. This reversal may have led at least some to think that he’s still in control.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com

Priyanka in place of Rahul for campaign? Gujarat Congress has intensified its preparation for Assembly polls with discussions going on over the party’s campaign. Seniors are apparently claiming that this time Priyanka Gandhi will lead from front instead of Rahul. Sources said that the former party chief will have to miss the campaign trail as he is busy with Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul has travelled about 700 km so far and has reached Karnataka. The Yatra will pass through Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan in the coming days. Meanwhile, stage is set in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat for elections. Heavyweights claim entry into election fray Many state BJP leaders are now claiming that they will seek the ticket for Assembly elections even as Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil continues to believe that he remains the show-runner. The most recent is former cabinet minister and Patidar leader Jayesh Radadiya. Recently in Jetpur in Rajkot, MLA Jayesh Radadiya indirectly hinted that he will enter poll fray. According to hearsay, Radadiya is support by none other than PM Modi. Sources said that on October 11, Modi will address a public rally in Rajkot, while it is worth mentioning that this meeting in Radadiya’s stronghold is maybe clear indication that his chances for candidacy are certain. CR Patil takes U-turn on his statement Gujarat BJP president C R Patil has turned around on his vow to keep out of ticket allocation for the Assembly polls. A few days ago Patil tried to save face and asked supporters to not worry about who gets the ticket. “That will be decided by PM Modi and Amit Shah. I don’t have the power,” Patil said. He has now taken a U-turn on his earlier statement as the long line of ticket seekers behind Patil waned. To thwart the perplexity, Patil, has hinted that top youth leaders Alpesh Thakor and Dilip Thakor will be fielded from Randhanpur and Chansama respectively. This reversal may have led at least some to think that he’s still in control. Dilip Singh Kshatriya Our correspondent in Gujarat dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com