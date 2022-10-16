Bollywood returns to Kashmir ‘paradise’ yet again

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: Kashmir has given us some of the most memorable cinematic wonders from Bollywood. From Kashmir ki kali and Jungli to the recent Raazi and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the ‘paradise on earth’ has kept everyone mesmerized by its meadows, high-altitude passes, dense forests and snow-capped peaks. Among the picturesque locales spread across J&K, the Gurez valley was an exception to the shooting predilections. Not anymore now.

Prominent filmmaker Onir has turned to Gurez for his Chahiye Thoda Pyaar. The shooting is on, and it is going to be the first movie to be shot in Gurez, which is close to the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Bandipora.Not long ago, shelling and firing between Indian and Pakistani troops were almost routine in Gurez Valley. February marked a major change last year; as guns fell silent following an agreement between both sides to adhere to the November 2003 ceasefire pact.

That has led authorities to open Gurez Valley for tourism. So, once a preferred infiltration route is now becoming the filmmakers’ choice to shoot.“Gurez is a very beautiful place and no Hindi movie has been shot here. I am very happy to be the first one to be shooting here,” Onir gushed.“There is nothing more empowering than the fulfilment of a dream. Somehow impossible is not a word when you have so many beautiful people supporting you to fulfil your dream/need (sic),” tweeted Onir.

Actor Akash, who is based in Kochi in Kerala, said they are shooting in Gurez, Bakhtoor and Bandipora. “It is a wonderful place. Honestly, I cannot grasp the beauty of the place. I don’t think words or even pictures can define the beauty of this place,” says Akash.The union territory administration unveiled its film policy last year, promising various incentives to filmmakers such as a subsidy for shooting feature films, serials, webseries and documentaries.

SRI NAGAR: Kashmir has given us some of the most memorable cinematic wonders from Bollywood. From Kashmir ki kali and Jungli to the recent Raazi and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the ‘paradise on earth’ has kept everyone mesmerized by its meadows, high-altitude passes, dense forests and snow-capped peaks. Among the picturesque locales spread across J&K, the Gurez valley was an exception to the shooting predilections. Not anymore now. Prominent filmmaker Onir has turned to Gurez for his Chahiye Thoda Pyaar. The shooting is on, and it is going to be the first movie to be shot in Gurez, which is close to the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Bandipora.Not long ago, shelling and firing between Indian and Pakistani troops were almost routine in Gurez Valley. February marked a major change last year; as guns fell silent following an agreement between both sides to adhere to the November 2003 ceasefire pact. That has led authorities to open Gurez Valley for tourism. So, once a preferred infiltration route is now becoming the filmmakers’ choice to shoot.“Gurez is a very beautiful place and no Hindi movie has been shot here. I am very happy to be the first one to be shooting here,” Onir gushed.“There is nothing more empowering than the fulfilment of a dream. Somehow impossible is not a word when you have so many beautiful people supporting you to fulfil your dream/need (sic),” tweeted Onir. Actor Akash, who is based in Kochi in Kerala, said they are shooting in Gurez, Bakhtoor and Bandipora. “It is a wonderful place. Honestly, I cannot grasp the beauty of the place. I don’t think words or even pictures can define the beauty of this place,” says Akash.The union territory administration unveiled its film policy last year, promising various incentives to filmmakers such as a subsidy for shooting feature films, serials, webseries and documentaries.