Home The Sunday Standard

Bollywood returns to Kashmir ‘paradise’ yet again

The shooting is on, and it is going to be the first movie to be shot in Gurez, which is close to the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Bandipora.

Published: 16th October 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

The crew of the film Chahiye Thoda Pyaar at Gurez Valley | express

SRI NAGAR: Kashmir has given us some of the most memorable cinematic wonders from Bollywood. From Kashmir ki kali and Jungli to the recent Raazi and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the ‘paradise on earth’ has kept everyone mesmerized by its meadows, high-altitude passes, dense forests and snow-capped peaks. Among the picturesque locales spread across J&K, the Gurez valley was an exception to the shooting predilections. Not anymore now.

Prominent filmmaker Onir has turned to Gurez for his Chahiye Thoda Pyaar. The shooting is on, and it is going to be the first movie to be shot in Gurez, which is close to the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Bandipora.Not long ago, shelling and firing between Indian and Pakistani troops were almost routine in Gurez Valley. February marked a major change last year; as guns fell silent following an agreement between both sides to adhere to the November 2003 ceasefire pact.

That has led authorities to open Gurez Valley for tourism. So, once a preferred infiltration route is now becoming the filmmakers’ choice to shoot.“Gurez is a very beautiful place and no Hindi movie has been shot here. I am very happy to be the first one to be shooting here,” Onir gushed.“There is nothing more empowering than the fulfilment of a dream. Somehow impossible is not a word when you have so many beautiful people supporting you to fulfil your dream/need (sic),” tweeted Onir.

Actor Akash, who is based in Kochi in Kerala, said they are shooting in Gurez, Bakhtoor and Bandipora. “It is a wonderful place. Honestly, I cannot grasp the beauty of the place. I don’t think words or even pictures can define the beauty of this place,” says Akash.The union territory administration unveiled its film policy last year, promising various incentives to filmmakers such as a subsidy for shooting feature films, serials, webseries and documentaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood kashmir Chahiye Thoda Pyaar
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp