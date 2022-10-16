Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi Police bust illegal arms syndicate, four arrested

The Delhi Police has busted an illegal arms syndicate and arrested four people, including a manufacturer, officials said on Saturday.

Published: 16th October 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has busted an illegal arms syndicate and arrested four people, including a manufacturer, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Rajeev Ojha and Laxmi Narayan, residents of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, Janak Singh, a resident of Itawa in Uttar Pradesh, and Rashid from Jafrabad in Delhi, they said.

Police laid a trap in Jahangirpuri and nabbed Singh. Four semi-automatic pistols and 16 cartridges were seized from his possession, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said. Singh is a truck driver and in 2019, he started supplying illegal firearms from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi and Haldwani in Uttrakhand, police said. He was arrested in a case of illegal supply of arms in Haldwani in 2021.

The accused developed his own network of arms trafficking in Delhi-NCR and has supplied around 70 illegal pistols in the region in last three years, they said. Singh used to procure the arms from Narayan, who was known to him. Police seized two semi-automatic pistols from Narayan after his arrest, Yadav said. Narayan disclosed that he had procured the illegal weapons from Ojha, police said.

Ojha was running an illegal manufacturing unit of firearms in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. The tools used for manufacturing were seized, police said. Singh also disclosed that he used to supply illegal firearms to Rashid who further used to sell these weapons to criminals in Delhi-NCR, police said. Rashid was arrested from Jafrabad area, they said.

16 CARTRIDGES, PISTOLS RECOVERED, SAY COPS 

Police laid a trap in Jahangirpuri and nabbed Janak Singh. Four semi-automatic pistols and 16 cartridges were seized from his possession, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said. Singh is a truck driver and in 2019, he started supplying illegal firearms from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi and Haldwani in Uttrakhand, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police illegal arms Delhi-NCR
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp