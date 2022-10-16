India to chair counter-terror meet of UNSC

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: India will be hosting the UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting for the first time later this month. India is currently the chair of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee for the year 2022 and will host diplomats of the 15-nation UN body along with other member states for a special meeting in Mumbai and New Delhi on October 28-29 to focus on new and emerging technologies.

The Special Meeting will specifically focus on three significant areas where emerging technologies are experiencing rapid development, growing use by Member States (including for security and counter-terrorism purposes), and the increasing threat of abuse for terrorism purposes, namely the Internet and social media, terrorism financing, and unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

NEW DELHI: India will be hosting the UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting for the first time later this month. India is currently the chair of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee for the year 2022 and will host diplomats of the 15-nation UN body along with other member states for a special meeting in Mumbai and New Delhi on October 28-29 to focus on new and emerging technologies. The Special Meeting will specifically focus on three significant areas where emerging technologies are experiencing rapid development, growing use by Member States (including for security and counter-terrorism purposes), and the increasing threat of abuse for terrorism purposes, namely the Internet and social media, terrorism financing, and unmanned aerial systems (UAS).