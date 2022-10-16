Kashmiri Pandit gunned down by militants in Valley, third in last five months

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, marking the third incident of target killing of Pandits in the Valley in five months. Puran Krishan Bhat was gunned down while he was on his way to an orchard in Chowdari Gund in Shopian in the afternoon, police said. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Kashmir) Sujit Kumar said a preliminary investigation revealed that only one militant was involved in the killing of Bhat. Soon after the attack, a team of the local police, CRPF and the Army rushed to the area and launched a search operation to track down the culprit. A little-known terrorist outfit, Kashmir Freedom Fighters, claimed responsibility for the killing.

The outfit claimed that it had already warned about attacks on Pandits and non-locals post dilution of Article 370. “Further investigation is on,” Kumar said. When asked whether security was deployed in the area, he said, “There was security there. A guard had been set up in the small cluster. We are looking at the reason for the lapse. Puran had gone on scooter along with another person and had returned.” The DIG added that action will be taken against the guard and other officials deployed in the area for the security lapse. Puran is survived by his wife and two kids.

His body would be taken to Jammu, where the last rites will be performed. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the killing. “Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished,” Sinha tweeted. All political parties in J&K condemned the killing. While the BJP termed it “barbaric”, the NC termed it as a “brazen and cowardly attack”. The PDP, meanwhile, sought to place the blame on the administration saying the Kashmiri Pandits have long been demanding their relocation after Rahul Bhat was shot dead in May.

