Krishna’s land Bet Dwarka: Govt pulls down houses of poor in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

DEV BHUMI DWARKA (GUJARAT): Wali Muhammad Jadeja lost the roof over his head only two days before Eid to a government demolition drive in Bet Dwarka – Lord Krishna’s mythical city – around 3km off Okha town, which is among Gujarat’s largest islands with human habitation.

Jadeja’s house was among 100 structures that were razed in the ongoing week-long demolition drive. Among the demolished structures, 33 belong to religious sects. Officials alleged all these structures were built on government land.

Demolition drive in Bet Dwarka (Photo | Dilip Singh Kshatriya)

The demolition drive has drawn praise from Prime Minister Modi. Speaking at a public rally in Jamnagar a few days back, Modi said “Illegal constructions along the coastline have been removed. So much land has been cleared and Bet Dwarka’s pride is restored.”

The Bet Dwarka island has a population of around 10,000, mostly Muslims. It is known for Dwarkadhish Mukhya Mandir, a Lord Krishna shrine, a major Hindu pilgrimage site. Parts of the island form Ward No.5 of Okha municipality which the BJP won for the first time in the election to the civic body in November last year.

“Around 45 premises, including residential, commercial, and others had encroached on government. Cumulatively, around one lakh square feet of land has been freed from encroachers,” says a police officer of Devbhumi Dwarka.

“I have four children. We lived in the one-room tenement that we built by investing our entire life’s earnings,” says Jadeja. “How would we know whether the land was illegal? Suddenly one day, the government bulldozer came and demolished our houses as well as our lives,” he said.

The demolition drive has disturbed the Hindu population as well. Tea vendor Ramswarup appears nervous. “Muslims have been living around the temple for years. There are problems, which the government does not resolve. Pakistani fishermen come here and fish in our part of the sea. People in the area also rent out premises to outsiders, no one stops them,” he said.

However, in Bet Dwarka silence rules. “I don’t know where and how I would live. Who should I go to and complain?” asks Jadeja. “There is no house and no food,” says Mariam.

