Modi bats for regional languages in legal system

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed concern over the delay in getting justice, saying it is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country. The PM said that a sensitive judicial system is essential for a capable nation and a harmonious society.

Since obscurity of law creates complexity, new laws should be written in a lucid manner and in regional languages to bring in “ease of justice” so that even the poor can easily understand them, he said.

In his video message aired at the inaugural session of the two-day ‘All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries’ held at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, Modi said that in the last eight years, his government has scrapped more than 1,500 obsolete and irrelevant laws, many of which continued from the time of the British rule.

“Obscurity of law creates complexity. If the law is comprehensible to the common man, it will have a different impact,” Modi said.

“In some countries, when a law is framed, it is decided in two ways. One is by giving a detailed explanation of its legal terms using technical terminology, and another is by writing it in the regional language so that the common man can understand it, he added.

“Therefore, while framing a law, our focus should be such that even the poor could understand the new law,” he said.

The Prime Minister said many old laws from the time of slavery are still in operation in the states and urged the dignitaries to suggest ways for the abolition of such laws. “In this ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’, new laws should be made by abolishing the laws which were framed during the time of slavery,” he said. The PM also pointed towards reviewing the existing laws of the states while focusing on ‘ease of living and ‘ease of justice’ for the people.

The PM pointed out that delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country, and the judiciary is working with utmost seriousness in this direction.

“When justice is delivered, the confidence of the common man goes up,” he said.

Explaining the local languages’ importance in courts, the PM said an academic ecosystem would also have to be created for the youth in their mother tongue.“Law courses should be in one’s mother tongue. Digital libraries containing important cases should be in a local language,” he added.

The two-day conference’s objective is to provide a common forum for policymakers to discuss issues relating to the Indian legal and judicial system.

