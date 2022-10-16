Sans Covid curbs, Delhi traders’ hopes soar

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Traders in Delhi are hoping for a huge boost to Diwali business this time, to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore, as for the first time in three years they prepare for the festival of lights sans Covid- 19 restrictions. “This substantial inflow of funds is expected to relieve the business community from financial crisis,” the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said.

CTI said, “After two years, Diwali will be celebrated without any Covid-19 restrictions, prompting consumers to visit markets in every city of the country, shopping.” Chairman of the traders’ body Brijesh Goyal and its president Subhash Khandelwal said they expect Rs 1 lakh crore business in the national capital on the occasion of Diwali.

