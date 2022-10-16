SC lawyer files plaint against AIMIM’s UP chief for ‘derogatory remarks’

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh Police against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) state president Shaukat Ali for the latter’s alleged derogatory remarks against a community. Advocate Vineet Jindal, in a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Devendra Singh Chauhan, said the AIMIM leader, through his inflammatory remarks, is targeting the Hindu community and mocking them just to incite hatred between the communities.

“The contents of the speech made by him clearly show his intent of instigating the Hindu community and my religious sentiments are deeply hurt by his statement,” Jindal said. The senior advocate said that, the AIMIM leader, through his words has committed offences under sections 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the government of India), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc), 298 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian penal Code which are cognizable offences and very serious in nature. Jindal demanded that an FIR may be immediately registered against AIMIM’s UP unit chief.

The AIMIM leader stoked a massive controversy after a video of him addressing a gathering went viral in which he allegedly passed some controversial remarks on the Hindu community. “People say we marry thrice. Even if we have two wives, we give respect to both of them in society, but you marry once and have three mistresses,” the AIMIM UP chief was purportedly heard saying in a video. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against the offensive Neta in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the FIR copy, Ali has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh Police against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) state president Shaukat Ali for the latter’s alleged derogatory remarks against a community. Advocate Vineet Jindal, in a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Devendra Singh Chauhan, said the AIMIM leader, through his inflammatory remarks, is targeting the Hindu community and mocking them just to incite hatred between the communities. “The contents of the speech made by him clearly show his intent of instigating the Hindu community and my religious sentiments are deeply hurt by his statement,” Jindal said. The senior advocate said that, the AIMIM leader, through his words has committed offences under sections 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the government of India), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc), 298 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian penal Code which are cognizable offences and very serious in nature. Jindal demanded that an FIR may be immediately registered against AIMIM’s UP unit chief. The AIMIM leader stoked a massive controversy after a video of him addressing a gathering went viral in which he allegedly passed some controversial remarks on the Hindu community. “People say we marry thrice. Even if we have two wives, we give respect to both of them in society, but you marry once and have three mistresses,” the AIMIM UP chief was purportedly heard saying in a video. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against the offensive Neta in Uttar Pradesh. As per the FIR copy, Ali has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.