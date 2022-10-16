Home The Sunday Standard

Second Kabaddi player dead after match injury in Chhattisgarh

Shanti Mandavi had sustained injuries in a kabaddi match held at Majhiborand on Friday.

RAIPUR: A woman player who was seriously injured in a Kabaddi match at Kondagaon in south Chhattisgarh died while undergoing treatment in the state capital on Saturday. She is the second player who has died after suffering grave match injuries in the ongoing tournament of traditional games played under the aegis of the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics, which began on October 6.

Shanti Mandavi had sustained injuries in a kabaddi match held at Majhiborand on Friday. She was taken to a community health centre and later shifted to a private hospital in Raipur where she died on Saturday.
CM Bhupesh Baghel has condoled the death and has sanctioned assistance of `4 lakh to the family of the player.

The opposition BJP leader Kedar Kashyap alleged negligence on the part of the government during the sports event.Kabaddi is among the 14 sports being held under the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics to promote traditional sports activities in rural and urban areas, offer a platform to the sports talent and encourage sportsman spirit.

Three age-groups beginning with 18 years, 18-40 years and above 40 years have been marked for the players participating in the event with separate competitions being held for the male and female teams.

Last week, a kabaddi player was injured in Raigarh and died later in a hospital. The player had suffered critical injuries and fell unconscious during a match played under the aegis of Chhattisgarhiya Olympics, a state government event.

Second death in a week

Last week, a kabaddi player was injured in Raigarh and died later in a hospital. Opposition BJP leader Kedar Kashyap alleged negligence on the part of the government during the sports event

