200 SC families convert to Buddhism after assault over aarti in Rajasthan's Baran district

The protesters raised slogans and took a pledge propagated by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Published: 23rd October 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

JAIPUR:  Distressed over atrocities committed by the upper castes, over 200 families belonging to the Scheduled Castes have embraced Buddhism at Bhulon village in the Baran district. Expressing their ire against the administration, the families took out a protest on Friday and immersed idols of gods and goddesses in the Baithali river.  The protesters raised slogans and took a pledge propagated by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. 

“When Rajendra and Ramhet Airwal, belonging to SC community, were offering aarti to Goddess Durga on October 5, associates of sarpanch Rahul Sharma and Lalchand Lodha assaulted them. We lodged complaints with the officials, but no action was taken,” Balmukand Bairwa, president, Baran District Bairwa Mahasabha Yuva Morcha, said.

He also alleged that the Dalit families are being asked to leave the village. DSP Pooja Nagar said that someone is trying to give political colour to the incident. “The victims lodged an FIR but the names of the sarpanch’s aides have not been mentioned. The matter is under probe.” 

