DCW chief writes to UP CM Yogi seeking probe into Ghaziabad rape case

The commission has mentioned that the UP police have spoken to the media and stated that the allegations against the woman are unsubstantiated.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and urged him to set up a high-level committee to probe the alleged gangrape of a woman in Ghaziabad.

She also said that strong action should be taken against the woman if her allegations are found to be false. The commission has mentioned that the UP police have spoken to the media and stated that the allegations against the woman are unsubstantiated.

“They have stated that they have enough evidence to prove that the woman hatched a conspiracy against the 5 men in order to settle a property dispute,” said DCW. Terming the development as shocking and deeply disturbing, Maliwal has requested Adityanath to constitute a high-level committee to look into the matter. “This is very serious, shocking and deeply upsetting on several levels. In this regard, I urge your hon’ble self to kindly set up a high-level committee to investigate the case in depth.

The facts of the matter need to be examined in detail in an independent manner so that the truth can come out,” she said.“It must be examined as to who inflicted the injuries on the woman and who was responsible for inserting the iron rod-like substance into her private parts,” she added. Meanwhile, she was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, according to hospital authorities. “She was treated as per hospital protocols and all formalities were completed,” they said.

