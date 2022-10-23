Delhi police files culpable homicide case

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Nearly three years after a man was declared to have died of respiratory failure, the Delhi Police has registered a case of culpable homicide in the matter on a court’s direction. On February 27, 2020, the 45-year-old man was found lying unconscious near the Khajuri Khas red light and taken to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared “brought dead”, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were conducted in accordance with rules, the officer added. On March 11, 2020, a medical board conducted an autopsy of the body. On March 19, the deceased was identified as Sikandar, the son of Mohammad Mushtaq and a resident of Chand Bagh. The body was handed over to his family for the last rites, police said. The cause of death was found to be a respiratory failure with no injury found on the man’s body, they said.

