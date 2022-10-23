Home The Sunday Standard

Is your skin festive-ready?

To make this day even more special, take a look at the best 10-minute skin-care programme that will give you glowing skin brighten in a matter of minutes.

Image for representation

The festival of lights or Diwali is just around the corner and I hope it brightens each corner of your home and life, and that your skin is ever-glowing with health and happiness.

  •  Grind about 2tsp of chironji and mix it in milk. Applying and scrubbing this on your skin will make it soft and you will glow.
  •  Take a handful of rose petals in the mixer and make a paste out of it. Add 1tsp of sugar to this and rub it all over your hands for five minutes and wash off.
  •  After having your morning tea, use the leftover strained tea water as an after-shampoo rinse when you cleanse your hair. Let this dry naturally for a fabulous shine and bounce.
  •  If you are having eggs for breakfast, try and keep 1tsp of egg white. Whisk this with 1tsp of honey and apply it all over your face and neck. When it is dry, wash it off with cold water. This is an excellent skin-tightening mask and will leave you feeling soft!
  •  Leftover toast can be soaked in milk and then scrubbed all over the face. This not just softens the skin but also exfoliates it. 
  •  When you apply 1tsp of fresh cream to your hands and face for five minutes and wash off, it makes your skin as soft as a baby’s. Add a pinch of saffron to this mix and let your skin soak up all the goodness.
  •  Bananas are excellent for the skin. Mash it and apply it on your face with the juice of half a lemon. Massage your face with this super potassium-packed fruit for an instant glow.
  •  Coffee lovers can take 1tsp of sugar and coffee mixed together and massage onto damp skin. This will awaken your skin and leave you feeling as if you’ve had an hour-long facial.
  •  Those with dry, sluggish skin must try this wonder recipe. Take 2tsp oatmeal and milk and apply this as a mask. Scrub off in a bit and you’ll find that this will heal even the driest skin in minutes!

Now that you have some simple natural recipes, be sure to glow and get perfect skin for the celebrations!

suparna trikha
The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert
@suparnatrikha

T20 World Cup 2022
