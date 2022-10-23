Karnataka: BJP leader seeks rollback of Rs 100 donation from parents of schoolchildren

Express News Service By

MYSURU: Slamming the state government for its recent order to collect donations of Rs 100 every month from parents of each student studying in government schools, BJP MLC A H Vishwanath asked the government to immediately withdraw the order as it violates the Indian Constitution.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Vishwanath said Karnataka is pioneer in the country in introducing various programmes and activities in the education system. “But, now both school and higher education have derailed from the track. The education system should attract the children. Government should provide free books, uniforms and food to attract children who come from economically weaker sections and depressed classes to take up education,” he said.

Asserting that government schools are on the verge of closure, the senior politician said the government must provide grants to the schools every year.“There is a huge conspiracy to close down the government schools. If any country has to prosper, there should be good education and health system besides provision of food for all. Ironically, the state government is denying the right to free and compulsory education to children through collecting money from parents. When lots of children are yet to return to school after pandemic, charging money will force them to stay away from rights which are inhuman and against the aspirations of the Constitution,” he said.

He suggested the government to approach philanthropists or donors to take up development activities in schools and colleges. “The country will progress not by erecting statues but by providing quality and free education,” he said.

Rebuking Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s breakfast at a Dalit’s house in Hospet, the BJP MLC said having breakfast in Dalit’s house has become a fashion for the leaders. “It is a photo op for the sake of votes ahead of assembly elections. Visiting Dalits’ houses by politicians is insulting Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi as it will prove that the government itself is practising untouchability. Leaders will visit Dalits’ house and eat food which is brought from five star hotels served in newly-purchased plates.

They only drink tea made from Red Label or Kannan Devan powder. Politicians must stop doing such dramas,” he said. He also demanded the government to arrest 17 forest department staff who are accused of killing tribal man Kariappa in custody and take serious action against them.

