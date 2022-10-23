Home The Sunday Standard

Lexus go!

The Lexus ES300h has been the most successful model in India and now it will be locally produced here!
 

Published: 23rd October 2022 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Lexus India is now the fourth country to produce a Lexus model globally, and this has been kicked off with the start of production of the hot-selling ES300h. Known for its elegant design, renowned quietness, class leading craftsmanship and self-charging hybrid electric powertrain, the ES300h has received a few tweaks to keep with the times. These new changes not only further the overall experience of such a product, they also enhance the overall appeal of the luxury sedan. 

The new ES300h benefits from a series of changes. To start with, it boasts better aesthetics through seamless appearance of the Lexus emblem on the car, storage space has been improved and there is easier accessibility around the centre console as well.

The ES300h now comes with the Lexus Dynamic Voice Recognition feature that makes it easy for the owner to operate and control a series of features without having to take their hands off the wheel or their eyes off the road. The luxury car has been upgraded with wireless Apple CarPlay, however Android Auto remains a wired feature.

There is a fair degree of personalisation available through the ‘profile function’ for which the owner can customise their own multimedia settings in order to have a more bespoke experience. Last but not the least, the new ES 300h gets an easy-to-use hands-free operation of the trunk.

The ES 300h Exquisite variant will be available at a starting price of Rs 59,71,000 and the ES 300h Luxury variant at a starting price of Rs 65,81,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lexus Lexus ES300h
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp