‘No traffic fines till Diwali’, Gujarat minister’s fiat draws flak

AHMEDABAD: If a fiat issued by the Gujarat government is any indication, the people in the state can safely ignore traffic rules, no fine would be coming until the week-long Diwali festivities beginning October 21.

The state government’s announcement has stoked controversy. Political parties say that by making such an exception barely a month ahead of the Assembly polls, the government was putting people’s lives at risk.

On Friday, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that the traffic police would not charge fines from October 21 to 27. “This does not mean you (the public) should not follow traffic rules, but if you make a mistake, you will not be paying a fine,” Sanghavi told an event in Surat.

“The decision is in the public interest. If someone breaks the rules, the Gujarat police will persuade them not to do so by giving them flowers,” he said. Sanghavi said the decision follows the “guidance of CM Bhupendra Patel.”

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the government wanted to hide its inefficiency and gain people’s sympathy ahead of the polls. “The work of the home department and the traffic police is to create awareness among people about traffic laws. However, Sanghvi’s statement is in contrary to that.” AAP also slammed the decision, saying it hoped the traffic police harassment in the name of fines will also stop.”

