Home The Sunday Standard

‘No traffic fines till Diwali’, Gujarat minister’s fiat draws flak

On Friday, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that the traffic police would not charge fines from October 21 to 27.

Published: 23rd October 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

AHMEDABAD: If a fiat issued by the Gujarat government is any indication, the people in the state can safely ignore traffic rules, no fine would be coming until the week-long Diwali festivities beginning October 21.

The state government’s announcement has stoked controversy. Political parties say that by making such an exception barely a month ahead of the Assembly polls, the government was putting people’s lives at risk.

On Friday, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that the traffic police would not charge fines from October 21 to 27. “This does not mean you (the public) should not follow traffic rules, but if you make a mistake, you will not be paying a fine,” Sanghavi told an event in Surat.

“The decision is in the public interest. If someone breaks the rules, the Gujarat police will persuade them not to do so by giving them flowers,” he said. Sanghavi said the decision follows the “guidance of CM Bhupendra Patel.”

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the government wanted to hide its inefficiency and gain people’s sympathy ahead of the polls. “The work of the home department and the traffic police is to create awareness among people about traffic laws. However, Sanghvi’s statement is in contrary to that.” AAP also slammed the decision, saying it hoped the traffic police harassment in the name of fines will also stop.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minister Harsh Sanghavi Gujarat police
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp