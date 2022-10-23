Home The Sunday Standard

Women cops in plain clothes to guard colleges in Delhi

omen police officers in plain clothes outside colleges, anti-ragging posters across campus, vigilance squads in every college and police pickets are among some of the steps.

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has implemented several measures for maintaining discipline from the new academic session. Women police officers in plain clothes outside colleges, anti-ragging posters across campus, vigilance squads in every college and police pickets are among some of the steps.
A meeting of the proctorial board was held on Friday to deliberate upon measures for facilitating the smooth induction of students during the opening of the new session.

Officials from the Delhi Police and senior varsity officials were present during the meeting. Several important decisions were taken to ensure the maintenance of discipline and prevention of ragging in the varsity and college campuses, a senior university official said.

“In this connection, the colleges and departments have been requested to strictly enforce the rules and regulations issued from time to time, especially the provisions of Ordinances XV-B, XV-C, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (14 of 2013),” DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said.

Gupta said that all students and hostel residents as well as their parents have been asked to give an undertaking regarding anti-ragging at the time of admission. “The university will set up two Joint Control Rooms, one each in North and South Campuses (North Campus Tel. No. 27667221 and South Campus Tel. No. 24119832) from November 2, 2022,” he said.

“The anti-ragging posters in English and Hindi have been installed at the strategic locations across the campus,” he said. Gupata further added that the colleges, centres and hostels have been requested to restrict the entry of outsiders.

