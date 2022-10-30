Home The Sunday Standard

After Himachal & Uttarakhand, Gujarat sets up panel on Uniform Civil Code ahead of polls

On the lines of most BJP-ruled governments, the Gujarat government on Saturday formed a committee for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (File Photo | PTI)

AHMEDABAD: On the lines of most BJP-ruled governments, the Gujarat government on Saturday formed a committee for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state. In recent months, BJP-ruled Uttarakhand and Himachal governments have formed expert panels to implement UCC in their states.

As the schedule for the state elections is likely next week, the Bhupendra Patel-led cabinet met perhaps for the last time to pave the way for the contentious measure. Patel said a high-level panel under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court/HC judge will examine the need for the UCC in the state and prepare a draft for the code.

“There are two types of laws in the country: criminal and civil. Criminal laws are the same for every citizen whereas civil laws are different. In order to remove this discrepancy which is based on religion, the state government has decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code under the provisions of the Constitution,” said MoS for Home Harsh Sanghvi.

In support of the government decision, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Purshottam Rupala said issues like Ram Janmabhoomi, Article 370 were important for the BJP. “There are different laws as per religion, caste, creed, and cultural beliefs in matters such as marriage, inheritance, succession, adoption, divorce, inheritance, and guardianship. UCC will give equal rights to every citizen of the country,” he said. Gujarat Minister of Education Jitu Vaghani took to Twitter to hail the government’s decision.

“Development for all, equal rights for all, appeasement of none -- the mantra of the doubleengine government of Gujarat! UCC will soon be implemented in Gujarat! One Nation, one law, and one civil code!. Implementation of the Common Civil Code will bring about legal equality which will instill solidarity among citizens and speedy disposal of cases pending in the judiciary for years,” he tweeted. Reacting to the decision, state Congress chief Jagdish Thakor alleged the BJP was trying to divert people’s attention from core issues such as inflation and unemployment.

