Keen to fight 2024 polls from Mandi, says  Kangana Ranaut

The National Award-winning actor, who hails from Manali, was speaking at an event in Shimla ahead of the Assembly polls in the state on November 12.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. (File photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday said that she is willing to join politics if an opportunity comes her way to enter the electoral fray to “serve the people of Himachal Pradesh”.The National Award-winning actor, who hails from Manali, was speaking at an event in Shimla ahead of the Assembly polls in the state on November 12.

Revealing that her family had a Congress background but they became BJP supporters after seeing the functioning of the Narendra Modi government, Kangana said, “The country has witnessed a change after 2014 with Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister, as a feeling of nationalism and sense of pride prevails among every citizen today.” She added, “I am open to public service if given a chance and would consider myself fortunate to serve the people of my home state as I am open to all kinds of participation.”

She also expressed her readiness to contest elections. “If people of Himachal, especially Mandi, and the BJP would want me to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi parliamentary seat in 2024, I will be willing to contest. But there are better people who should come forward in politics,” she said.
Talking about the current political scenario, Kangana said that Rahul Gandhi is no match for Modi. She said, “Himachal Pradesh will not fall for false promises of the Aam Aadmi Party as freebies won’t work in this state.”

When asked about her social media presence, she said, “If I return on Twitter, people’s lives will become sensational and my life will become problematic because cases are filed against me in different states. I’m happy that I’m not there on Twitter. But if my account is revived, then definitely, you will get a lot of masala.”

