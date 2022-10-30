NDRF team to study high-risk regions in Pathanamthitta

Express News Service By

PATHANAMTHITTA : Back-to-back disasters since the 2018 floods have made Pathanamthitta district a highly risk-prone area. To study the possibilities of another disaster striking the district, and impart training to people involved in rescue activities, a 15-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached Pathanamthitta on Wednesday.

The team held meetings with Collector Divya S Iyer, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and interacted with the members of the DDMA. The team consists of seven Malayalis, four Andhra Pradesh natives, two Tamil Nadu natives, and one person each from Karnataka and New Delhi.

On Thursday, the team will conduct training and awareness classes on disaster management for the students of Catholicate College and five other educational institutions in various parts of the district.

The team members will evaluate the current status of areas prone to disasters such as Kottangal, Mallappally, Kuttanad, Karimanthodu, Thekkuthodu, Kokkathodu, Thannithode, Attathodu, Aranmula and Pandalam. They will also visit the Pathanamthitta General Hospital. The team will be in the district till November 7.

