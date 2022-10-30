Home The Sunday Standard

‘Sale’ of girls in Rajasthan: NHRC, Gehlot government lock horns

The NHRC has shot off a team to Bhilwara and the opposition BJP alleged laxity on the part of the Ashok Gehlot government.

Published: 30th October 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

JAIPUR: The alleged sale and purchase of girls to settle financial accounts by debt-ridden families in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara has become a major political issue in the state. The issue has pitted the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the state government against each other.

The NHRC has shot off a team to Bhilwara and the opposition BJP alleged laxity on the part of the Ashok Gehlot government. However, state minister Pratap Khachariawas, retaliating to the NHRC, has said that instead of doing politics the panel should have investigated the matter first.

Sangeeta Beniwal, chairperson, State Child Protection Commission, also reached Bhilwara on Saturday where she defended the state government by asserting that the matter dates to 2019. At the time, the government had rehabilitated the girls by running a special operation, she said.

The issue of selling daughters by debt-ridden families through caste panchayats on stamp paper gained momentum after the NHRC issued a notice to the state government on the basis of media reports and sought a response.A two-member NHRC team even reached the Pander village where the alleged selling of daughters by writing them off on a stamp paper had come to light.

The issue involved auctioning of girls aged between eight and 18 years. There were also claims that girls were being sent to foreign countries and to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi. There has also been talk of the involvement of caste panchayats in this matter.

‘A debt trap’
According to media reports, in many settlements in Bhilwara, brokers used to buy and sell girls from poor families on stamp paper. Shockingly, parents of girls from poor families were first given debts and in case of non-payment of loans they were auctioned off

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHRC purchase of girls BJP Ashok Gehlot Bhilwara
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp