Two juveniles held for killing teen in Patel Nagar of Central Delhi

The police received information about the stabbing at 9.22 pm on Friday.

Published: 30th October 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by two juveniles in Patel Nagar of Central Delhi, following an argument over one of them harassing his sister, police said on Saturday. The teen had allegedly slapped one of the juveniles earlier for harassing his sister, they added. The juveniles stabbed Manoj Kumar Negi multiple times when he was returning from computer class, said a senior police official.

The police received information about the stabbing at 9.22 pm on Friday. Negi was taken to Sardar Patel Hospital where he was declared dead, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan.
Both the juvenile assailants have been apprehended and the weapon of offence recovered, the police added.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident circulating on social media shows a scuffle between two youths. During the scuffle, a third person is seen attacking the victim. Based on a statement from Negi’s father, a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, Chauhan said. Complainant Chandan Singh Negi alleged that while he was taking his son to the hospital, he revealed that the two juveniles passed lewd comments at his sister, said the DCP. He added that no complaint from the girl or her family regarding molestation or sexual harassment was received.

Investigation is going on and legal action will be taken if any conspiracy by any other person is found, she added. A family friend said that passers by saw him bleeding but no one helped him. The incident happened hardly 15 to 20 metres away from his home.

Bhagwat Rawat, Negi’s neighbour said, “When we got to know about the incident, we immediately rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital where he was declared dead. He was pursuing a technical course at Pusa Institute.”

