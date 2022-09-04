Home The Sunday Standard

Congress president electoral roll out of bounds for poll aspirants

Among  the total 9000 electoral rolls from across the country, 348 belong to Kerala.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the clamour from the aspirants who are keen to contest in the Congress president election to release the 9000 member voters list, the national leadership is in no mood to heed to their demand. This is being seen as a ploy to expose the lack of influence of aspirants outside their home State. This way they would have to approach each of the 28 Pradesh Congress Committees and the remaining eight Union  Territories for the electoral roll which is expected to be cumbersome.     

Ever since three time Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor had  evinced keen interest in contesting in the party’s presidential election, it has not  gone down well with the state Congress leaders.

Even though Tharoor is keen on bringing transparency in the organisation, they feel that it will only send the wrong message to the rank and file of the party. A seasoned  leader like Tharoor is aware that it’s not going to be a cake walk for him to contest against the official candidate. The norm is to have 10 leaders’ approval from the  electoral roll when the candidate submits his nomination paper.   

“It is reliably learned that Tharoor has been disappointed with the lack of support he has been receiving from his party colleagues from his home State except from senior leader Prof B Balachandran. It is evident that the Nehru family is keen to convey the message to its voters that they are not endorsing dynasty politics. This way the BJP’s main accusation against the Nehru scions can be nipped in the bud ahead of the 2026 Lok Sabha elections,” said a senior Congress MP.     

The onus is on state president K Sudhakaran to ensure that the presidential election is held democratically. It is to be seen whether Sudhakaran will be able to appease Tharoor and prevent his candidature. After a long spell, Indira Bhavan is abuzz with activities with the State leaders making last minute arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which will touch the Thiruvananthapuram border of Kaliyikkavila on September 11.

Tharoor was also present in the state meet which also saw national general secretary (organisation) and his deputy Tariq Anwar attending it. But majority of the State leaders feel that in the end either veteran leader Kamal Nath or else Mukul Wasnik will emerge as the Congress president.                          

