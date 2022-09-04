Delhi L-G orders transfer of five IAS officers, assigns new duties

Vatsala Shrangi By

NEW DELHI: In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Saturday transferred five IAS officers as well as a DANICS officer while assigning additional charges to each of them. The officers have been given charge of departments such as publicity and advertisements as well as of the AAP think-tank, which are the key wings of the party. The ruling AAP and the L-G have been locked in a constant tussle since the latter took charge.

According to the transfer/posting order issued by the services department of the Delhi government, R N Sharma, a 2010-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, who is currently serving as Commissioner (Labour) has been given the additional charge of director (Directorate of Information and Publicity)-cum-special secretary (Information and Publicity) and CEO (Shabdarth).

Shabdarth is an agency that was established by the AAP government for its publicity and advertisement campaigns when it came to power in Delhi in 2015. This is wing functions along with DIP. So far Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, a 1997-batch IAS officer was Director (I&P) as well as CEO, Shabdarth. Besides, C R Garg, a 2008-batch (AGMUT) IAS officer, currently serving as secretary (information and publicity) has been posted as secretary (art, culture and languages).

A K Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, who is currently serving as Development Commissioner has been given the additional charge of principal secretary (environment, forest and cooperation), as per the order. The post fell vacant after Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer was transferred to Ladakh after a row erupted on him walking his dog as a practice at the government-run Thyagraj Stadium, occupying the track every evening, which was supposed to be used by athletes for training.

S B Deepak Kumar, a 2005-batch (AGMUT) IAS officer, presently holding the charge of Commissioner (trade and taxes) has been assigned the additional charge of secretary, (Dialogue and Development Commission, which is behind the formulation of major policies introduced by the government including the EV policy and cab aggregators policy.

This is the fourth such rejig ordered by Saxena since he took charge as Delhi LG on May 26 this year. On August 19, the LG transferred 12 IAS officers. On July 15, Saxena had ordered a major bureaucratic reshuffle, which included around 200 officers including several DANICS officials as well.

In May also, the LG transferred over 40 IAS and DANIC cadre officials.

FOURTH SHUFFLE SINCE HE TOOK CHARGE IN MAY

This is the fourth such rejig ordered by L-G VK Saxena since he took charge of the post on May 26 this year. On August 19, he transferred 12 IAS officers. On July 15, Saxena had ordered a major bureaucratic reshuffle, which included around 200 officers including several DANICS officials as well.

NEW DELHI: In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Saturday transferred five IAS officers as well as a DANICS officer while assigning additional charges to each of them. The officers have been given charge of departments such as publicity and advertisements as well as of the AAP think-tank, which are the key wings of the party. The ruling AAP and the L-G have been locked in a constant tussle since the latter took charge. According to the transfer/posting order issued by the services department of the Delhi government, R N Sharma, a 2010-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, who is currently serving as Commissioner (Labour) has been given the additional charge of director (Directorate of Information and Publicity)-cum-special secretary (Information and Publicity) and CEO (Shabdarth). Shabdarth is an agency that was established by the AAP government for its publicity and advertisement campaigns when it came to power in Delhi in 2015. This is wing functions along with DIP. So far Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, a 1997-batch IAS officer was Director (I&P) as well as CEO, Shabdarth. Besides, C R Garg, a 2008-batch (AGMUT) IAS officer, currently serving as secretary (information and publicity) has been posted as secretary (art, culture and languages). A K Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, who is currently serving as Development Commissioner has been given the additional charge of principal secretary (environment, forest and cooperation), as per the order. The post fell vacant after Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer was transferred to Ladakh after a row erupted on him walking his dog as a practice at the government-run Thyagraj Stadium, occupying the track every evening, which was supposed to be used by athletes for training. S B Deepak Kumar, a 2005-batch (AGMUT) IAS officer, presently holding the charge of Commissioner (trade and taxes) has been assigned the additional charge of secretary, (Dialogue and Development Commission, which is behind the formulation of major policies introduced by the government including the EV policy and cab aggregators policy. This is the fourth such rejig ordered by Saxena since he took charge as Delhi LG on May 26 this year. On August 19, the LG transferred 12 IAS officers. On July 15, Saxena had ordered a major bureaucratic reshuffle, which included around 200 officers including several DANICS officials as well. In May also, the LG transferred over 40 IAS and DANIC cadre officials. FOURTH SHUFFLE SINCE HE TOOK CHARGE IN MAY This is the fourth such rejig ordered by L-G VK Saxena since he took charge of the post on May 26 this year. On August 19, he transferred 12 IAS officers. On July 15, Saxena had ordered a major bureaucratic reshuffle, which included around 200 officers including several DANICS officials as well.