Gujarat BJP MLA blames Gulf nations for ‘love jihad’ in India

“Gulf countries are responsible for love jihad in India. These countries are giving money to the Muslim clerics here to promote love jihad," said Pandya.

Published: 04th September 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

AHMEDABAD: In a massive rally of Hindu organisations and traders in Deesa in Banaskantha district on Saturday, Deesa Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA alleged that the “Gulf countries are financing love jihad in India”. He also reminded the minority community of the Godhra riots and asked them to “mend their ways”. Addressing a press conference in Dessa, MLA Shasikant Pandya said: “Gulf countries are responsible for love jihad in India. These countries are giving money to the Muslim clerics here to promote love jihad and such work will not be tolerated in India anymore.

Those who want to do proselytizing and love jihad should go to Pakistan. This is India. If such acts do not stop soon, then the responsible person should be prepared to suffer the consequences in the coming days.’’
Threatening the minority community, BJP MLA Shashikant Pandya reminded the minority community of the post-Godhra riots. He said, “If the Aliya, Maliya, Jamaliyas don’t mend their ways, then they will suffer the consequences.

Deesa town of Banaskantha district was on the boil following an alleged suicide attempt by one Rajesh Solanki who had alleged that his wife Chandrika Solanki along with his son and daughter had converted to Islam and started living separately. Rajesh was allegedly asked to either convert or pay Rs 25 lakh to live with the family by some people who had “brainwashed” his wife and children. Police for the records have already booked five people in this case and arrested two of the accused. Hindu organizations and BJP MLA took to the streets after calling for a bandh protesting the incident. The police lathi-charged to control the mob and the youth was also injured.

