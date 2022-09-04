Home The Sunday Standard

Is Ashok Chavan joining BJP? Maharashtra Cong calls it ‘fake news’

The meeting between Ashok Chavan and Devendra Fadnavis has raised speculation about the former Maharashtra Chief Minister, along with eight Congress MLAs, may join the BJP.

Published: 04th September 2022

Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI:  The meeting between Ashok Chavan and Devendra Fadnavis has raised speculation about the former Maharashtra Chief Minister, along with eight Congress MLAs, who may join the BJP. Though Chavan has not denied his meeting with Fadnavis, Maharashtra Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat has issued a statement, calling it “fake news”.

“Reports in the media regarding my colleague and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan are false, mischievous and misleading in nature. Ashokarao Ji is actively planning the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Together we are determined to strengthen the Congress in Maharashtra,” said Thorat. “There have been attempts to create confusion by giving false news regarding Chavan and the Congress in the last few days. We request the media to stop spreading false news,” Thorat added.

Senior BJP leader and revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said that the party leadership would consider positively if there was such a proposal of Chavan joining the saffron party. Vikhe Patil said that Congress leaders and workers realised that there was no future in the party, therefore, they wanted to leave the “sinking ship”. Fadnavis confirming his meeting with Chavan said that he met Chavan at a Ganesh mandal.

Speculations of Chavan joining the BJP have started after he skipped the voting during the floor test of CM Eknath Shinde along with nine MLAs. “Eight Congress MLAs cross-voted during the Maharashtra state legislative council elections, suggesting that all is not well in the party and the MLAs can switch sides any time,” Fadnavis added.

Another senior BJP leader said that the second cabinet expansion of the Shinde-Fadnavis government was expected by September 15, but it could be delayed due to the possible joining of Congress MLAs, including the former CM.

