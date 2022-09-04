Home The Sunday Standard

Kerala CPM cadre cry foul over leaders’ high-handedness

The reflections of simmering discontent in LDF between the CPM and CPI, especially at the grassroots level, was revealed during the CPI district conference that concluded at Thalassery on Friday.

Published: 04th September 2022

KANNUR: The reflections of simmering discontent in LDF between the CPM and CPI, especially at the grassroots level, were revealed during the CPI district conference that concluded at Thalassery on Friday. The delegates who participated in the discussion on the action-taken report had raised their protest over the one-upmanship attitude of the CPM in the district.  

Many delegates had come up with strong protests against the CPM’s attitude, saying not even the councillors of local governing bodies are being allowed to work freely. The district leadership, which is supposed to intervene in such situations, always keeps silent over such high-handedness of CPM, they said. If someone from CPM leaves the party and joins CPI, CPM would make a huge fuss out of it and treat them as enemies, the delegates said.

A delegate, during the discussion, openly said the system of LDF becomes effective only when an election comes. “Otherwise, CPI is treated as an inferior party undeservingly benefited with the might of CPM. CPM always treats CPI as an unwanted and irrelevant communist party,” he said.

CPI state assistant secretary K Prakash Babu said during his address to the delegates CPI had overcome so many tortures on the part of CPM in North Malabar while building up the party after the split in 1964.
“Compared to the party in south Kerala, the party in North Kerala had to fight it out to rebuild the party here,” he said. “At some places in North Malabar, CPI workers were not even allowed to walk through the streets at places where CPM had the upper hand,” the state assistant secretary said.

