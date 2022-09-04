Home The Sunday Standard

Police question actor Nora Fatehi in Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has questioned Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said on Saturday. Fatehi was summoned last week. She was questioned at the Mandir Marg office of the EOW for hours on Friday and her statement was recorded, they said.

“Fatehi was contacted yesterday in relation to a Sukesh case, and she was interrogated for almost seven hours. She participated during interrogation, but several questions remain unexplained. She admitted that she was unaware that the Chennai event she was invited to had ties to this criminal organisation. How the automobile and gifts she received were utilised, however, remains to be seen. Only with a thorough investigation will we come to a conclusion.” said a senior official.  

Chandrashekar, who is currently lodged in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekar. According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

