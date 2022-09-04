Ramlila Maidan: Lakhs expected to attend Congress rally in Delhi against inflation

Khushi Mahajan By

NEW DELHI: The Congress will launch an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items with a big show of strength at Delhi’s Ramlila maidan on Sunday. The ‘Halla bol’ rally will be held on 4 September. The Ramlila Maidan is all set for the event with security and electricity check arrangements being made as lakhs of people are expected to attend the event.

“Scanners have been installed on all the seven gates at the maidan and proper ventilation system is ensured. Twenty-five LED lights have been installed and are covered with waterproof tents in case it rain,” said Balvindar Singh, the electricity in charge. Several safety measures will also be taken regarding the security check, sanitation and traffic regulation to avoid any chaos in the middle of the event.

Fakhre Alam, the president of the Ballimaran block congress committee said, “The arrangements are going on well, several committees are made regarding the event like sanitary, transportation, publicity and even welcome committee for the guests coming. The special committee has a sub-committee which is the security committee that is going to look after the sanitisation of the area. The inspections regarding the preparation have been done by the state president and the general secretary.”

He added, “The sitting arrangements for thirty-five thousand people have been made. The gatherings of 150 lakhs people are expected at the Maidan. The arrangement of drinking water has been done for the gathering apart from this the arrangement of transportation, hotels, ashram, water, soft drink and food have been done for important people coming from outside Delhi.”

NEW DELHI: The Congress will launch an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items with a big show of strength at Delhi’s Ramlila maidan on Sunday. The ‘Halla bol’ rally will be held on 4 September. The Ramlila Maidan is all set for the event with security and electricity check arrangements being made as lakhs of people are expected to attend the event. “Scanners have been installed on all the seven gates at the maidan and proper ventilation system is ensured. Twenty-five LED lights have been installed and are covered with waterproof tents in case it rain,” said Balvindar Singh, the electricity in charge. Several safety measures will also be taken regarding the security check, sanitation and traffic regulation to avoid any chaos in the middle of the event. Fakhre Alam, the president of the Ballimaran block congress committee said, “The arrangements are going on well, several committees are made regarding the event like sanitary, transportation, publicity and even welcome committee for the guests coming. The special committee has a sub-committee which is the security committee that is going to look after the sanitisation of the area. The inspections regarding the preparation have been done by the state president and the general secretary.” He added, “The sitting arrangements for thirty-five thousand people have been made. The gatherings of 150 lakhs people are expected at the Maidan. The arrangement of drinking water has been done for the gathering apart from this the arrangement of transportation, hotels, ashram, water, soft drink and food have been done for important people coming from outside Delhi.”