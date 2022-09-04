Home The Sunday Standard

Sambalpur University V-C resigns after controversies

The resignation of vice-chancellor of Sambalpur University Sanjiv Mittal has been accepted by the Chancellor.

Published: 04th September 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sambalpur University

Sambalpur University (Photo | EPS)

SAMBALPUR : The resignation of vice-chancellor of Sambalpur University Sanjiv Mittal has been accepted by the Chancellor. Mittal had offered to resign on August 28 following allegations of parking of funds to the tune of ` 29 lakh sanctioned for the university under a government scheme in his personal account.

Chairman, PG Council of Sambalpur University shall continue as the in-charge vice-chancellor of the University.In a notification issued by the office of the Chancellor on August 30, it was stated that “Professor Sanjiv Mittal, vice-chancellor, Sambalpur University has tendered his resignation from the post on medical grounds on August 28. The Honourable Chancellor after careful consideration has accepted the resignation of Professor Sanjiv Mittal with effect from August 28.”

The notification further said, Chairman PG Council of Sambalpur University shall continue as the in-charge vice-chancellor of the University and shall perform the functions and exercise the powers of vice-chancellor till regular vice-chancellor joins in Sambalpur University or until further order whichever is earlier.

Mittal was appointed as the vice-chancellor of Sambalpur University in January 2021 for a period of four years. However, ever since he joined, he had been at the centre of many controversies. Within three months of joining, he was accused of abetting the suicide of a staff, who died following self-immolation in April last year.He was under scanner again after a group of locals in Sambalpur alleged that Mittal had furnished false information regarding his qualifications while applying for the post of vice-chancellor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur University
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp