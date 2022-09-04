Sambalpur University V-C resigns after controversies

Express News Service By

SAMBALPUR : The resignation of vice-chancellor of Sambalpur University Sanjiv Mittal has been accepted by the Chancellor. Mittal had offered to resign on August 28 following allegations of parking of funds to the tune of ` 29 lakh sanctioned for the university under a government scheme in his personal account.

Chairman, PG Council of Sambalpur University shall continue as the in-charge vice-chancellor of the University.In a notification issued by the office of the Chancellor on August 30, it was stated that “Professor Sanjiv Mittal, vice-chancellor, Sambalpur University has tendered his resignation from the post on medical grounds on August 28. The Honourable Chancellor after careful consideration has accepted the resignation of Professor Sanjiv Mittal with effect from August 28.”

The notification further said, Chairman PG Council of Sambalpur University shall continue as the in-charge vice-chancellor of the University and shall perform the functions and exercise the powers of vice-chancellor till regular vice-chancellor joins in Sambalpur University or until further order whichever is earlier.

Mittal was appointed as the vice-chancellor of Sambalpur University in January 2021 for a period of four years. However, ever since he joined, he had been at the centre of many controversies. Within three months of joining, he was accused of abetting the suicide of a staff, who died following self-immolation in April last year.He was under scanner again after a group of locals in Sambalpur alleged that Mittal had furnished false information regarding his qualifications while applying for the post of vice-chancellor.

