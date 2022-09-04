Home The Sunday Standard

Wildlife crime goes digital, WCCB increases vigilance

Indian law enforcement agencies have enhanced online wildlife crime patrolling as traffickers have found new ways to connect with potential buyers — encrypted online or undetected transactions.

NEW DELHI: Indian law enforcement agencies have enhanced online wildlife crime patrolling as traffickers have found new ways to connect with potential buyers — encrypted online or undetected transactions. This year so far, around 50 cases of online wildlife illegal trade have been detected mostly trafficking of elephant ivory, pangolin scales and exotic pets. Further, 300 instances of the sale of sea cucumbers on online portals were detected by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), India’s federal law enforcement agency dealing with the illegal trade of endangered species. WCCB swung into action and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Evidence was gathered by the Cyber Cell of WCCB. It was found that there were a total of 335 listings on the portal out of which 22 listings were from India. The details of sellers and persons collected who own and manage the online platforms and thereafter action was immediately taken.   

The rampant use of online platforms for the illegal trafficking of wildlife species propelled WCCB to enhance its capability to curb the illegal trade of the species. Speaking to The New Indian Express, the WCCB Additional Director HB Girisha said, “WCCB working with online portals and social media platforms to develop a consensus to tackle online illegal wildlife trade. As per consensus, WCCB shared a list of keywords and code words used for trading in wild species, articles and derivatives as detected at various trade portals and social media platforms and simultaneously an awareness campaign was run on their web pages to sensitize online users with respect to illegal wildlife trade.”

He said that in India most of the accused involved in online wildlife crime were first-time offenders; mostly influenced by videos about the illegal wildlife trade to make quick money on social media platforms.

This year so far, around 50 cases of online wildlife illegal trade have been detected mostly trafficking of elephant ivory, pangolin scales and exotic pets. Further, 300 instances of sale of sea cucumbers on online portals were detected by Wildlife Crime Control Bureau

