UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s Goa land ‘grabbed’, probe ordered

MUMBAI: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s father has complained that his ancestral land in Goa has been grabbed illegally. A Special Investigation Team of the state police has filed a case and launched a probe, an official said. Braverman’s father, Christie Santano Godfrey Fernandes, is of Goan origin. Fernandes learnt last month that some unidentified persons allegedly attempted to occupy land belonging to him at Assagao using forged documents. He filed a complaint after receiving intimation from the authorities regarding inventory proceedings. Upon inquiry, he found that unknown person(s) through Power of Attorney filed inventory proceedings with respect to property bearing survey numbers 253/3 and 252/3 at Assagao village, owned by him and other co-owners. The inventory proceedings were filed prior to July 27 this year and he came to know about it on Aug 8. Fernandes filed a complaint via email to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state Director General of Police Jaspal Singh and Goa NRI Commissionerate. A special investigation team has registered a case under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC. Meanwhile, the Goa government has appointed a commission of inquiry to probe land grabbing in the state.