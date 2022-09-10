Home The Sunday Standard

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s Goa land ‘grabbed’, probe ordered

A Special Investigation Team of the state police has filed a case and launched a probe, an official said. Braverman’s father, Christie Santano Godfrey Fernandes, is of Goan origin.

Published: 10th September 2022 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Photo | AP)

MUMBAI:   UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s father has complained that his ancestral land in Goa has been grabbed illegally.

A Special Investigation Team of the state police has filed a case and launched a probe, an official said.

Braverman’s father, Christie Santano Godfrey Fernandes, is of Goan origin.

Fernandes learnt last month that some unidentified persons allegedly attempted to occupy land belonging to him at Assagao using forged documents.

He filed a complaint after receiving intimation from the authorities regarding inventory proceedings.

Upon inquiry, he found that unknown person(s) through Power of Attorney filed inventory proceedings with respect to property bearing survey numbers 253/3 and 252/3 at Assagao village, owned by him and other co-owners.

The inventory proceedings were filed prior to July 27 this year and he came to know about it on Aug 8.

Fernandes filed a complaint via email to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state Director General of Police Jaspal Singh and Goa NRI Commissionerate.

A special investigation team has registered a case under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the Goa government has appointed a commission of inquiry to probe land grabbing in the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suella Braverman Christie Santano Godfrey Fernandes
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp