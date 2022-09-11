Army’s Pune institute for jawan's kids scripts 100 per cent NEET success

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s endeavour to extend academic support for the children of its soldiers to prepare them for competitive exams is bearing fruit. All the participants of the first batch of “PRABAL SUPER 50”, Pune Project, run by the Indian Army and CSRL, have succeeded in qualifying for the second stage of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a pre-medical test for the students aiming to pursue undergraduate medical courses. Indian Army in a tweet message on Friday said, “PRABAL SUPER 50”, Pune Project run by the Indian Army and CSRL has achieved 100% result in National Eligibility Entrance Test NEET 2022 with all 43 students qualifying for the prestigious entrance examination in its 1st year of inception.” An official associated with the project said, “This is just the beginning but we are hopeful that not only this batch but the subsequent future batches will be doing well in the entrance exam.” The scheme is being run under the Southern Command, Pune. As part of the project, the children of jawans are extended support in the early stage of their preparation and help them build a stable professional career through one year of free residential coaching and mentoring for the NEET/JEE examinations. In this project, students are provided boarding, food, coaching, medical care and personality development counselling. The scheme has been designed keeping in mind the transferrable nature of army postings. Since the soldiers have to travel to far-flung areas of the country, the scheme will serve to assist the children of jawans and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs). Keeping the transferable nature where the soldiers serve in far-flung areas this scheme will help the children of Jawans and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs).