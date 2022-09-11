Home The Sunday Standard

Army’s Pune institute for jawan's kids scripts 100 per cent NEET success

The children of jawans are extended support in the early stage of their preparation and help them build a stable professional career through one year of free residential coaching and mentoring.

Published: 11th September 2022 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Institute staff with successful students

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Army’s endeavour to extend academic support for the children of its soldiers to prepare them for competitive exams is bearing fruit. All the participants of the first batch of “PRABAL SUPER 50”, Pune Project, run by the Indian Army and CSRL, have succeeded in qualifying for the second stage of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a pre-medical test for the students aiming 
to pursue undergraduate medical courses.

Indian Army in a tweet message on Friday said, “PRABAL SUPER 50”, Pune Project run by the Indian Army and CSRL has achieved 100% result in National Eligibility Entrance Test NEET 2022 with all 43 students qualifying for the prestigious entrance examination in its 1st year of inception.” 

An official associated with the project said, “This is just the beginning but we are hopeful that not only this batch but the subsequent future batches will be doing well in the entrance exam.”

The scheme is being run under the Southern Command, Pune.

As part of the project, the children of jawans are extended support in the early stage of their preparation and help them build a stable professional career through one year of free residential coaching and mentoring for the NEET/JEE examinations.

In this project, students are provided boarding, food, coaching, medical care and personality development counselling.

The scheme has been designed keeping in mind the transferrable nature of army postings. Since the soldiers have to travel to far-flung areas of the country, the scheme will serve to assist the children of jawans and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs).

Keeping the transferable nature where the soldiers serve in far-flung areas this scheme will help the children of Jawans and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army PRABAL SUPER 50 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp