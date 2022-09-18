Home The Sunday Standard

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Grand welcome for Rahul Gandhi in Alappuzha

Published: 18th September 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walks with a young supporter during party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala. (Photo | PTI)

ALAPPUZHA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was accorded a grand reception at Krishnapuram on the Kollam-Alappuzha border on Saturday. Hundreds of party workers from across the district gathered at the border to welcome the march.   

The morning session ended at GDM ground at Kayamkulam around 10am. Rahul interacted with youths at the GDM auditorium. Later, he met special children of the Sabarmati School at Haripad. The yatra’s afternoon session culminated at Nangiyarkulangara.   

State Congress president K Sudhakaran, Leader of Oppostion V D Satheesan, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and party leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, and others, accompanied Rahul.

