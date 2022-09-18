Bharat Jodo Yatra: Grand welcome for Rahul Gandhi in Alappuzha

Express News Service By

ALAPPUZHA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was accorded a grand reception at Krishnapuram on the Kollam-Alappuzha border on Saturday. Hundreds of party workers from across the district gathered at the border to welcome the march.

The morning session ended at GDM ground at Kayamkulam around 10am. Rahul interacted with youths at the GDM auditorium. Later, he met special children of the Sabarmati School at Haripad. The yatra’s afternoon session culminated at Nangiyarkulangara.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran, Leader of Oppostion V D Satheesan, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and party leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, and others, accompanied Rahul.

ALAPPUZHA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was accorded a grand reception at Krishnapuram on the Kollam-Alappuzha border on Saturday. Hundreds of party workers from across the district gathered at the border to welcome the march. The morning session ended at GDM ground at Kayamkulam around 10am. Rahul interacted with youths at the GDM auditorium. Later, he met special children of the Sabarmati School at Haripad. The yatra’s afternoon session culminated at Nangiyarkulangara. State Congress president K Sudhakaran, Leader of Oppostion V D Satheesan, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and party leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, and others, accompanied Rahul.