Health Minister Mandaviya donates blood at Safdarjung, says 87,000 donors made world record

So far, 6,136 camps were approved across the country and around 1,95,925 donors have registered, an official said.

Mansukh Mandaviya donates blood in Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday

Mansukh Mandaviya donates blood in Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that  87,137 people donated blood on the first day of the fortnight-long blood donation drive which began on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Saturday which is a “world record”.

Mandaviya, who also donated blood at a camp set up at Safdarjung Hospital, urged citizens to register on the Aarogya Setu app or e-Raktkosh portal to donate blood as part of the ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’, which will be held till October 1 — National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

“New world record! Today, more than 87 thousand people have donated blood voluntarily so far, which is a new world record. This is an invaluable gift from the country to our beloved Pradhan Sevak,” Mandaviya said. The counting of individuals who donated blood on day one was still going on, officials said.

The previous record — largest blood donation (multiple venues) involved 87,059 participants and was achieved by Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (India) in 556 blood donation camps across 300 cities in India, on September 6 in 2014.

So far, 6,136 camps were approved across the country and around 1,95,925 donors have registered, an official said.“Blood donation is a noble cause. I urge and appeal to all citizens to come forward and donate blood as part of the countrywide mega voluntary blood donation drive - Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav. Donating blood not just fulfils the national requirement but is also a great service to society and humanity,” Mandaviya said.

